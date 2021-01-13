Nothing is ever official until prospects put pen to paper on signing day, but Ohio State is setting themselves up for a potentially all-time great defensive backs class.

Earlier this month, the program reeled in a commitment from five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary. We also know that Domani Jackson and Will Johnson, two of the top CBs in the nation, are likely a package deal in college, and the Buckeyes are a top-two or top-three school for both of them.

Another five-star recruit in the secondary who remains high on Ryan Day's program is Denver Harris. Rivals ran a piece earlier today that stated Ohio State is going to "get a serious run" at his services, and we know that commitments from fellow Lone Star State prospects Caleb Burton and Quinn Ewers could assist them in their pursuit of Harris.

Harris remains uncommitted, but BuckeyeGrove wanted to take a look at his skill set and what he would bring to Columbus if he winds up committing to OSU.