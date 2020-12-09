Film Review: Evan Pryor
There’s a two-headed monster at running back heading to Columbus in the class of 2021.
Four-stars Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson are the future at the position for the Buckeyes, and in this week’s film review we’ll be taking a look at the second of the duo to pledge his services -- Pryor.
Let’s break it down.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news