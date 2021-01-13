With film of punter Jesse Mirco unavailable, next up on the docket for BuckeyeGrove’s commit film review series is four-star defensive back Denzel Burke.

Burke is part of an interesting run for Ohio State recruiting in the state of Arizona. After not pulling a single pledge from The Grand Canyon State in the two decades worth of Rivals recruiting information prior to 2020, Burke joins 2020 four-star quarterback Jack Miller and safety Lathan Ransom as part of three signees across the past two years.

What does the film say about Burke’s game? Let’s dive in.