Caden Curry is one of the more sought-after defensive linemen in the 2022 cycle. Two dozen programs, including the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame and Oregon, have dipped into his recruitment.

With Curry being a highly productive recruit and him residing in the Midwest, it's no surprise that Ohio State is a key player for his services. Some pundits even view the Buckeyes as the likeliest program to land him when it's all said and done.

The top-ranked defensive end on Rivals does not appear to be close to committing, but we wanted to evaluate Curry's skill set and why he is such an effective player. In the story below, check out BuckeyeGrove's assessment of Curry and what he brings to the table.