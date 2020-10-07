An Ohio State commitment since June of his junior year, few recruits in the class of 2021 have done more for the future of the program than four star offensive tackle Ben Christman.

As a player, Christman is an imposing run blocker with a mean streak who looks like a surefire candidate to start at Ohio State in a few years. Off the field, he’s helped pitch the Buckeyes to a number of targets.

Now let’s take a look at Christman’s junior year highlight reel.