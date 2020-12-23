March proved an incredible recruiting month for Ohio State in the class of 2021, the Buckeyes securing commitments from a quartet of four-stars including running backs Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson, cornerback Jakailin Johnson and safety Andre Turrentine.

With BuckeyeGrove’s film review series taking a look at Ohio State’s now-signees from oldest pledge to new, this week marks Turrentine’s turn to come under the microscope.

Let’s see how the Tennessee native’s tape stacks up.