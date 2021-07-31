Film Breakdown: What Ohio State is getting in 2022 big man Felix Okpara

Okpara, who originally hails from Nigeria, attends Hamilton Heights Christian in Chattanooga (TN) and plays for MoKan Elite on the EYBL circuit.

He was a major stock riser over the summer as his combination of length, size and raw skill attracted a handful of high-major programs before he chose the Buckeyes.

I recently dove into some film on Okpara and will examine three different parts of his game in this piece as he has a chance to make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes on the interior when he arrives on campus.