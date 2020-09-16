In a new weekly piece for BuckeyeGrove, I’ll be taking a look at the high school highlight tapes of Ohio State’s class of 2021 commitments and evaluating what they bring to the table based on the film.

Going in order of commitment date, five star defensive end Jack Sawyer is up first for the Buckeyes, and as the No. 8 prospect in the country there’s obviously a lot to like from the Columbus, Ohio native.