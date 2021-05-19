With this being the first Film Review piece in several weeks, we wanted to focus on a name that has been trending in favor of the Buckeyes as of late: Kaleb Brown.

Brown, who hails from Chicago (Illinois), has been in possession of an offer from Ohio State for just over a year. Ryan Day’s staff has seemingly picked up their pursuit of Brown recently, however, and they’ve put themselves in a great position to land the Rivals100 prospect.

This one appears to be trending in tOSU’s favor, and it would not be a shock if Brown commits to the program shortly after his official visit next month.

Since his name has been brought up a number of times over the past week or so, BuckeyeGrove decided to break down Brown’s skill set and what he brings to the table.