Ohio State reeled in a commitment from Bennett Christian a week ago from today, but the program certainly isn’t done recruiting tight ends in the 2022 cycle.

Kevin Wilson and company will be looking to add another player at the position after missing out on top-50 senior Hudson Wolfe in June. Donovan Green and Holden Staes are a pair of prospects in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes, though North Carolina-based recruit Benjamin Gosnell is the most likely option for them at this time.

To show that he’s a priority for Ohio State and possibly their No. 1 uncommitted TE target following Christian’s pledge, Wilson, Tim Hinton and even Ryan Day himself all reached out to Gosnell on Sept. 1.

“It was just like normalcy, even before Tuesday,” Gosnell said of his contact with Ohio State’s staff. “Real genuine, it was not flashy or anything like that. No cliché junk about whatever. Each text message and each phone call was real genuine. They didn’t just type a message and hit ‘Send to All.’