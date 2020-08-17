BuckeyeGrove - Fields wants to create unified college football player voice

“I think we’re finally now realizing how big of a voice we have,” Fields said. “I think covid, delaying the season or canceling the season I think that hasn’t sit well with a lot of college football players around the country.”

Fields spoke on Keyshawn, Jwill & Zubin on ESPN radio early Monday morning concerning the motives as to why he has assumed as much of a leadership role as he has.

A lot of confusion has led to the demand for answers from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren regarding why the quick call for cancellation came last week. The move prompted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to start a petition that circulated social media on Sunday, garnering over 200,000 signatures 24 hours later.

Fields spoke about how he got the ball leading the charge to player voice unification rolling. It came with the help of an old rival.

“It’s a little movement by a bunch of college football players,” Fields said. “I talked to Trevor Lawrence about this movement and it was just a movement we wanted to get behind and kind of get college football unified. Just get a big movement going so we just have one voice.”

This ambition resulted in one of his larger displays of leadership: his petition to reinstate the 2020 Big Ten football season that also created the #WeWantToPlay hashtag, which has only elevated the overall college football player voice further into the minds of administration officials.

“My biggest message to them is to get them to realize how bad our players want to play and the guys that have come back for their fifth-year and off of injury, we owe it to those guys the most.” Fields said. “I’ve seen behind the scenes all of the work that they’ve put in and how much they really care about it. I also believe all the coaches and all the parents, players want us to play.”

With as much outcry for answers as there has been toward the executives that put the decision to postpone the season in place, it is abundantly clear the players are willing to work to get those explanations. They want a seat at the table.

“If we have one name, we just kind of wanted to come together and just have a voice so the people making the decisions can hear our voice so we can talk to them and communicate with them,” Fields said.