BuckeyeGrove - Fields undecided on playing spring season, he tells ABC

“Right now I’m just taking it day-by-day," Fields told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America Wednesday. "One thing that I’ve learned over this whole process is that things can change daily, so right now I’m just taking each day at a time, so I haven’t really thought about that. But hopefully I’ll come up with a decision if that happens, and I just pray about it, really."

But when it comes to playing a spring season in Columbus, the answer becomes less clear for Fields.

If he didn't, there'd be no reason for the 2019 Heisman Finalist and potential top three pick in next year's NFL Draft to release a petition to Big Ten administrators to reinstate the 2020 college football season on Sunday, and continue to campaign for the cause on national news outlets like ESPN and ABC in the ensuing days.

It's clear that Justin Fields wants to play one more season at Ohio State.

. @ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields speaks with @michaelstrahan about his “We Want to Play” petition and why he says players feel safer inside their training facilities. https://t.co/K88Cs77f3a pic.twitter.com/iuT1VCGl3Q

If Fields is unsure about a spring season, why not just opt out altogether and prepare for the draft? Fields said he's not just thinking about the potential money he'll make in the NFL.

“It’s really just for the love of the game, my love for Ohio State, my love for my coaches, my teammates, and again, just really the safety reasons," Fields said.

Health risks for players in regards to COVID-19 were the primary factor that led into the Big Ten's decision to postpone its fall sports season, but Fields said many student-athletes would be better off with the controlled environments and resources the athletic department has at its disposal.

"I feel like there’s a lot of people on our team that feel safer in the facility, so I would say just having us play football in the facility weekly, daily, I think that will keep us safe from the virus," Fields said.

For the first-time Ohio State captain, the decision to opt into whatever college football season the Big Ten does end up having this year is a selfless one.

Fields doesn't have all that much to gain in terms of draft stock by playing again in college, but an injury in the collegiate ranks could certainly lower it.

His advice to other students and players during the pandemic follows that same line of selfless thinking.

“I would just say to them, think of other people rather than yourself," Fields said. "I think it’s kind of selfish to think of yourself. I understand that they’re doing that, but I would just tell them to think about other people, and although the virus may not affect you that seriously, I think it can affect others seriously.”