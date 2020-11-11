COLUMBUS, Ohio –– In the Big Ten, it’s already happened to Wisconsin and Illinois, who both lost their quarterbacks (among others) to positive COVID-19 tests in the opening two weeks of the season.

In the wider college football landscape, the virus recently showed it would not spare even the sport’s biggest star, as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the past two games –– the latter resulting in a Tiger loss.

Needless to say, Ohio State’s Justin Fields would like to avoid becoming college football’s next marquee name to miss time due to a positive virus test, but on Tuesday, he described what staying as safe as possible entails.

“I don’t really go anywhere,” Fields said. “The only place I go is the Woody and my house, and I might go to the grocery store when I need to. But other than that, I really just go here and back to the Woody.”