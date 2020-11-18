BuckeyeGrove - Fields talks Indiana secondary, dealing with blitzes

For the Ohio State offense, Saturday’s game against No. 9 Indiana brings the most challenging test it has seen this season.

Indiana has picked off a Big Ten-best 10 passes through four games and will blitz frequently and from multiple angles.



Justin Fields has thrown zero interceptions this season and just three throughout his entire collegiate career.

One of those ridiculous statistical runs will be slowed on Saturday.

Fields knows the threat the Indiana pressure and secondary brings, but he isn’t totally sure what the origin of this havoc-inducing Hoosier defense is.

“They must be doing something better,” Fields said on Wednesday. “I’m not sure exactly what it is, but I think they look better as an overall defense.”

As a whole, Tom Allen’s defense is significantly ahead of where it was last season. After giving up a pedestrian 24.4 points and 352.5 yards of offense per game in 2019, those numbers have dropped to 19.2 and 320.8 in 2020, respectively.

Last weekend’s shutout victory over Michigan State certainly helped. Indiana allowed just 191 total yards of offense and nine first downs by the Spartans, forced four turnovers, and registered four sacks.



This is an aggressive defense that comes at opposing quarterbacks in droves.

“From what I’ve seen on film, they blitz and if the quarterback doesn’t know where it’s coming from, the quarterback gets rattled in the pocket, he ends up making a bad decision or making an errant throw,” Fields said of the Hoosier defense. “That’s gonna be the toughest part this week-- just picking up their blitzes.”