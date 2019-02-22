COLUMBUS, Ohio – There will be no shortage of storylines for Ohio State’s spring practice this season, but nothing will even come close to the interest that will be in the quarterback position with the departure of Dwanye Haskins to the NFL and the transfer in of Justin Fields.

This will set up a battle between redshirt freshman quarterback Matthew Baldwin, who spent his first year in the program rehabbing a knee injury and learning the system against the true sophomore Fields.

The interest in this battle will reach well beyond the borders of the state of Ohio as the production out of the quarterback position will go a long way in determining if Ryan Day’s first team will be good or great as they look to defend their Big Ten title.

Both quarterbacks will get the opportunity to work with a new position coach as the Buckeyes brought in Mike Yurcich to fill the role vacated by Day upon his ascension to head coach. The former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator has seen the tapes of Fields, just like everyone else has, and while the tape looks impressive there will be a lot to prove before anything is earned around the WHAC.

“The film that I've looked at, I think he's very dynamic, and he hasn't practiced one snap with us, so I'm not going to give any evaluations because it would be unfair for me to go on one particular player and not the other,” Yurcich said earlier this month. “I'd be more than happy to answer that question as spring ball progresses.”