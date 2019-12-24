SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields did not provide any extra confidence in Ohio State fans on Tuesday morning when he took part in media interviews and was immediately asked about his sprained MCL that has limited his mobility in the past couple of games. The hope was that a two-plus week layoff might be enough to get Fields back to 100-percent in advance of the Clemson game in the Fiesta Bowl but as of now, either Fields is not there yet or the gamesmanship is on. "I thought that I would be closer to 100-percent and if I gave a percentage (now) I would be 80-85 right now," Fields said Tuesday during scheduled interviews. "I am just going to hope and pray that I will feel better by game day."

That has not stopped Fields from taking part in practice and he has admitted that he has not really taken any reps off. The coaches have been mindful and will stop plays early when Fields gets into the open field just to keep any added wear-and-tear off of their quarterback, but that Clemson will not afford the same luxuries when the game matters at State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

"My knee is probably not like I want it to be right now, but I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully it will be better by the game," Fields said. "I am going to wear the same knee brace that I started out with in the Team Up North game." Fields is a true dual-threat type of quarterback and the running part of his game has been important despite the fact that he is sitting with 40 touchdown passes against only one interception. Over the past two games, once sack yardage has been accounted for, Fields only has 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, a far cry from what he had been doing earlier in the year. But Fields has also proven to be a potent passer and the Buckeyes have been able to win without his running threat, but it would be a lot better if he could just 'up-and-go' on any play and pick up 12-15 yards when not accounted for.