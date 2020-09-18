BuckeyeGrove - Fields never thought about opting out, talks maturation over past months

Wyatt Davis opted out. Shaun Wade declared for the draft. But Justin Fields? He was always on board. The Ohio State junior quarterback may have had the most incentive to prepare for the draft, given his status as a projected top-five pick, and many believed it was inevitable that Fields would make the decision to leave. However, his actions over the past months pointed in quite the opposite direction. “I was really trying to do whatever I could to get the season back,” Fields said. “Not only for me, but for my teammates, these coaches and players, because I know how bad we wanted to play and I know how hard we worked in the offseason.”

Less than a week after the Big Ten announced the postponement of the fall football season on Aug. 11, Fields took to social media, but not to tell the world that his college football career was over. Fields launched a petition to conference commissioner Kevin Warren and other conference commissioners entitled #WeWantToPlay, which has garnered upwards of 300,000 signatures to date.

This cause is close to my heart - please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Subsequently, Fields appeared on national media outlets, including ESPN Radio and Good Morning America, to discuss his stance and continue campaigning for the season to be reinstated. “I definitely think it had an effect. I don’t think it was the only thing that had an effect, of course, but I do think it was a part of it,” Fields said. “If it didn’t end up having an effect, I don’t really care, because at the end of the day we all got what we wanted.” This wasn’t a cause that Ohio State administrators or the team coaching staff had put him up to, or even specifically encouraged of the Buckeye quarterback prior to its happening. Fields said he didn’t talk to head coach Ryan Day about the petition, but Day did show his support for the cause afterwards.

I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts. He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team. #FIGHT. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 17, 2020