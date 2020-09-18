BuckeyeGrove - Fields never thought about opting out, talks maturation over past months

Fields never thought about opting out, talks maturation over past months
Wyatt Davis opted out. Shaun Wade declared for the draft. But Justin Fields? He was always on board.
The Ohio State junior quarterback may have had the most incentive to prepare for the draft, given his status as a projected top-five pick, and many believed it was inevitable that Fields would make the decision to leave.
However, his actions over the past months pointed in quite the opposite direction.
“I was really trying to do whatever I could to get the season back,” Fields said. “Not only for me, but for my teammates, these coaches and players, because I know how bad we wanted to play and I know how hard we worked in the offseason.”
Less than a week after the Big Ten announced the postponement of the fall football season on Aug. 11, Fields took to social media, but not to tell the world that his college football career was over.
Fields launched a petition to conference commissioner Kevin Warren and other conference commissioners entitled #WeWantToPlay, which has garnered upwards of 300,000 signatures to date.
This cause is close to my heart - please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0— Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020
Subsequently, Fields appeared on national media outlets, including ESPN Radio and Good Morning America, to discuss his stance and continue campaigning for the season to be reinstated.
“I definitely think it had an effect. I don’t think it was the only thing that had an effect, of course, but I do think it was a part of it,” Fields said. “If it didn’t end up having an effect, I don’t really care, because at the end of the day we all got what we wanted.”
This wasn’t a cause that Ohio State administrators or the team coaching staff had put him up to, or even specifically encouraged of the Buckeye quarterback prior to its happening.
Fields said he didn’t talk to head coach Ryan Day about the petition, but Day did show his support for the cause afterwards.
I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts. He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team. #FIGHT.— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 17, 2020
“I could not be more proud of Justin Fields and I support his efforts,” Day said on Twitter on Aug. 17. “He loves Ohio State. He loves his teammates. We ask our players to be leaders and he’s leading. I’m honored to coach him and this team.”
Despite the traction the petition gained, it didn’t seem all that likely that the season would be salvaged at that point. Less than a month later though, reports began to swirl that the Big Ten might be targeting an October return, with rumors of an impending revote among conference administrators.
But speculation about the revote dragged on for weeks without any official word, a process that no doubt helped lead Davis and Wade to their initial decisions to put the Big Ten behind them altogether.
Even amid growing frustrations during that time, Fields seemed to have the cooler head.
“To my Big 10 brothers, do not be discouraged, trust the process and make your voice heard. Let them know #WeWantToPlay,” Fields wrote on Twitter Sept. 13.
Even behind closed doors, Fields said he never put any real thought into following suit with his two fellow preseason All-American teammates in opting out of the season.
“I really wasn’t trying to rush anything, in case this situation did pop up, and another reason is I wanted to give myself an opportunity to come back and show the world what I can do and what I’ve improved on,” Fields said.
Now that Fields and the Buckeyes are on the other side of the fight for the season, he said they are stronger for it.
The Buckeye QB said getting to play 11-on-11 for the first time in a while earlier this week was “the most fun I’ve had in a minute,” and Fields said the past several months have matured him and the rest of the team.
“Seeing the change that I’ve made and that my teammates have made and our coaches have made and just our whole organization, I feel like it gives me and our team more confidence to step into that leadership role and become more vocal,” Fields said.
Getting the chance to play in the fall was just the first step, though. Fighting just as hard once Ohio State does finally get back on the field is the next.
“There’s not really words you can describe how determined I am,” Fields said. “It’s just gonna have to show itself.”