BuckeyeGrove - Fields leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Year Two with Buckeyes

Preparation might be as important, if not more so, than any aspect of the game for a quarterback. As an unexpected benefit from the Big Ten season’s delay, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been given significantly more time than usual to prepare for his second year as a starter.

But where to start after what seemed to be a near good-as-it-gets season in 2019, a year in which Fields registered the highest passer efficiency rating from a Buckeye quarterback since at least 1956? Where could a quarterback who put up 51 touchdowns to just three interceptions make wholesale improvements?

Well, everywhere, if you ask Fields.

“There were a lot of things I had to get better at in this past offseason. I had pretty much everywhere to improve, all aspects of the game, so that’s what I did,” Fields said Tuesday. “I tried to learn as much as possible from Coach Day and tried to just critique my game and work on my craft.”

More specifically though, Fields said he has placed an emphasis on truly understanding the offense this season, rather than simply running it.

Fields said his relationship with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has strengthened considerably heading into this season, and much of that likely has to do with the extra one-on-one time the pair have put it in in the offseason.

Once the Buckeyes returned for voluntary workouts in the summer, Day and Fields met five days a week, Monday through Friday, to work on offensive concepts and look at defensive schemes as well as filming Fields’ throwing motion and critiquing it afterward.