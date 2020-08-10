BuckeyeGrove - Fields, Lawrence rally around #WeWantToPlay hashtag

As reports spelling the impending demise of the college football season spread, Ohio State players and other national stars haven’t given up hope just yet. With the #WeWantToPlay hashtag on social media, Ohio State captain Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback and potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence are among those who have expressed the desire to keep the season alive. “Looking back at all the work I’ve put in through the years and seeing my senior year gone to injury and now seeing all of this stuff going on. Man I want a season to show everyone the player I am and have the senior year I earned and worked for,” Buckeye captain and redshirt senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper said on Twitter Sunday. Posts by Fields and Lawrence included a list of goals and requests from a united group of power five conference players, including the hope to "ultimately create a college football players association."

Lawrence posted a string of tweets Sunday in attempts to justify playing a college football season, with most receiving upwards of 20,000 favorites. “People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play,” Lawrence posted on the platform. “Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19.”

The Big Ten announced a new season schedule and conference-wide medical protocols this past Wednesday, but university presidents met multiple times over the weekend to discuss all options, with reports of growing momentum for canceling the season. A group representing Big Ten players released a list of requests Wednesday through the Players’ Tribune, expressing disappointment in the Big Ten and NCAA’s leadership in regards to player safety. The letter was titled #BigTenUnited, but a group of Ohio State student-athletes issued a statement on social media on Friday that pushed back on some of the stances in the letter. The Ohio State players’ statement said student-athletes stand by the efforts of university officials and still choose to play in the fall despite potential health risks.