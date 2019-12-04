With the quarterback of the year award already in hand, Justin Fields also has been named the offensive player of the year by the Big Ten, also known as the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award, named after Otto Graham and fellow Buckeye Eddie George.

We already talked about the numbers in his QB of the year award, but there is no denying just how special of a year that Fields has had this season as he has led the Buckeyes to a 12-0 season.

There were a lot of questions around the program when Dwayne Haskins decided to leave for the NFL after playing just one year as the Ohio State starting quarterback but everyone felt a lot better when Fields joined the Buckeyes after a transfer from Georgia. But even with that, he was really used as a runner as a true freshman with the Bulldogs and Ohio State wanted to highlight more of his passing game, and that certainly has worked out as he owns a 37 touchdown to just one interception TD:INT ratio.

Fields marks the second straight Ohio State player to win this award after Haskins won it just a year ago. Ohio State has certainly done well with this award with a lot of great names in the past taking home the hardware including guys like Eddie George, Orlando Pace, Joe Germaine, Troy Smith and Zeke Elliott just to name a few.

Fields is up for several more national awards and could be on the verge of an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony as well. But for now, everyone is focused on Fields’ knee as he has been dealing with some nagging pain tolerance issues over the last two games and the Buckeyes certainly need him to be sharp and stay well for the Big Ten Championship Game that is coming up this weekend.