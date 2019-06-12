COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been part of the Ohio State program for just a little more than five months and the clock is ticking for the start of the season three months from now.

The former Georgia quarterback and five-star phenom has had the benefit of going through Ohio State’s spring practice period and time to work with his new coaches after leaving the SEC for the Big Ten and joining the Buckeyes to fill a vacancy that was created in the early departure of Dwayne Haskins.

Justin Fields is not Dwayne Haskins though, in style of play or even with years in a program. Haskins had spent two full years in the Ohio State program before being handed the reigns as the starting quarterback, Fields will not have that luxury as he has to learn his second collegiate offensive system in as many years under Ryan Day and Mike Yurcich.

Different players take to that ‘learning’ and ‘un-learning’ process different ways and it would be easy to point out how things were done at a previous school. Fields has not been like that however as he has been a sponge looking to soak up as much knowledge as he can in advance of the 2019 season and has been fully immersed in learning how the Buckeyes want to do things.