Fields gets his waiver
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes got a big dose of welcome news today when the NCAA ruled that transfer quarterback Justin Fields will be eligible to play in the 2019 season after he sought and received a waiver from the current transfer restriction rules that normally would have forced him to sit out a season.
This move was critical for the Buckeyes after the departures of Dwayne Haskins (NFL) and Tate Martell (transfer). Ohio State was looking at a situation where it would have had two eligible scholarships quarterbacks if the news would have gone the other way with Matthew Baldwin and Chris Chugunov.
The transfer waiver application seeking immediate eligibility for student-athlete Justin Fields that The Ohio State University submitted to the NCAA has been approved. Fields will be eligible to compete in the 2019-20 academic year.— Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) February 8, 2019
The former Georgia quarterback played in 12 games for the Bulldogs last season and threw for 328 yards on 27-39 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions along with rushing for 266 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries.
“I am happy for Justin and his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I also want to express my appreciation to the NCAA for its assistance in getting this matter resolved efficiently and with such a positive outcome for Justin.”
Statement from newly eligible quarterback Justin Fields. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/mljSPKeDPT— Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) February 8, 2019
Fields retained the legal services of attorney Tom Mars, the same attorney who helped Shea Patterson gain immediate eligibility in his transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan after the Rebels were placed under NCAA sanctions.
The newly eligible Ohio State quarterback was subject of a racist comment from a former Georgia baseball player in September of 2018 but Mars went on to tell ESPN that there was much more to this case than just that one incident.
“Nobody who’s on social media would have a problem with Justin getting a waiver if they knew the whole story,” Mars told ESPN.
Statement from Tom Mars, who also represented Shea Patterson. He attended the Ohio State-Michigan game last season wearing Michigan clothes and did not receive a warm welcome to Ohio Stadium. Oh, the irony. pic.twitter.com/45v5t3rKcX— Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) February 8, 2019
Fields did not want to talk about that incident or any others when he had a chance to talk to Ohio State media on National Signing Day.
"I'd really rather not talk about why I left,” Fields said. “I just want to talk about being here and our upcoming goals that this team and me want to accomplish this year."
This welcome news for Fields and Ohio State has not determined who will be the quarterback when the Buckeyes take the field to start the season against Florida Atlantic. The spring practice period and fall camp will both be critical in determining who will get the starting nod.
Fields has said that he was not promised anything coming in.
“Coach Day didn’t promise me anything,” Fields said. “He told me I would have to come here and work for it. So, I’m just looking forward to getting better.”
Fields and Baldwin both have a common goal to be the day one starter but that has not driven a wedge between the two teammates.
“Matthew is a great guy and a great competitor,” Fields added. “I can tell through what we’ve been doing that he’s smart in the film room, and he’s just a nice guy overall.”
The Buckeyes will start spring practice in earnest in just a few short weeks and it will all culminate with the annual Spring Game which will take place at Ohio Stadium on April 13th. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks as fans will get a chance to lay eyes on both quarterbacks for the first time.