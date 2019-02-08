COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes got a big dose of welcome news today when the NCAA ruled that transfer quarterback Justin Fields will be eligible to play in the 2019 season after he sought and received a waiver from the current transfer restriction rules that normally would have forced him to sit out a season. This move was critical for the Buckeyes after the departures of Dwayne Haskins (NFL) and Tate Martell (transfer). Ohio State was looking at a situation where it would have had two eligible scholarships quarterbacks if the news would have gone the other way with Matthew Baldwin and Chris Chugunov.

The transfer waiver application seeking immediate eligibility for student-athlete Justin Fields that The Ohio State University submitted to the NCAA has been approved. Fields will be eligible to compete in the 2019-20 academic year. — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) February 8, 2019

The former Georgia quarterback played in 12 games for the Bulldogs last season and threw for 328 yards on 27-39 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions along with rushing for 266 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries. “I am happy for Justin and his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I also want to express my appreciation to the NCAA for its assistance in getting this matter resolved efficiently and with such a positive outcome for Justin.”

Statement from newly eligible quarterback Justin Fields. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/mljSPKeDPT — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) February 8, 2019

Fields retained the legal services of attorney Tom Mars, the same attorney who helped Shea Patterson gain immediate eligibility in his transfer from Ole Miss to Michigan after the Rebels were placed under NCAA sanctions.

The newly eligible Ohio State quarterback was subject of a racist comment from a former Georgia baseball player in September of 2018 but Mars went on to tell ESPN that there was much more to this case than just that one incident. “Nobody who’s on social media would have a problem with Justin getting a waiver if they knew the whole story,” Mars told ESPN.

Statement from Tom Mars, who also represented Shea Patterson. He attended the Ohio State-Michigan game last season wearing Michigan clothes and did not receive a warm welcome to Ohio Stadium. Oh, the irony. pic.twitter.com/45v5t3rKcX — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) February 8, 2019