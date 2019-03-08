COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are two practices into the process and both Justin Fields and Matthew Baldwin are out on the indoor field of the WHAC trying to state their case to Ryan Day and Mike Yurcich why they should be named the starting quarterback.

Neither quarterback is openly and vocally lobbying for the position, but the game of football only has one quarterback on the field at a time (actually playing the position of quarterback) and every practice is critical for a pair of quarterbacks that have not taken a single snap for the Buckeyes in a game.

Day announced that he has no timeline in mind to name a starter in terms of it being after the spring practice period or if this battle will drag into August as the Buckeyes approach their season opener with Florida Atlantic.

For Fields, he knows that each day is a new lesson and a new opportunity to become better at his position.

"Of course I want to be the starter but at the end of the day that is not my decision so I am just going to come out here and continue to get better," Fields said.