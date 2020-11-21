BuckeyeGrove - Fields’ flawless start to season flames out despite win against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– When Justin Fields found Garrett Wilson for a 65-yard pass play on the Buckeyes’ first offensive snap of the game, and then a 10-yard touchdown on the very next one, it looked like everything would proceed as usual for the Heisman contender and the Ohio State offense. But then, something strange happened: Fields became human. After not throwing an interception all season long entering Saturday, Fields threw two picks in his next three passes, and another in the second half, which helped to keep Indiana in the game until the very final play. “I didn’t play well. At all,” Fields said. “I have to improve, I have to get better.”

Fields was finally fallible for the Buckeyes, even if it didn’t matter in the end. Ohio State topped its supposed stiffest test in the Big Ten East division by a touchdown, but the biggest surprise may have been Fields’ struggles in a Buckeye pass game that had looked flawless to that point. For most quarterbacks, the final stat line might actually look pretty good. Sure, no coach wants his QB to turn the ball over three times, but with 378 total yards and three touchdowns, Fields certainly had his moments. “Really gutsy. Really tough,” head coach Ryan Day said of Fields’ performance. “I mean, he got hit today. We knew going in it was going to be a high-risk, high-reward game. That’s the way that they are, and you have to continually be aggressive.” However, the bar Fields had set for himself in his first three maestro performances this year would tell you that his 60 percent completion rate was a shocking dip from his previous 87 percent pace, and his interceptions equaled his total from all of 2019. The first incompletion came on Fields’ third pass of the game, when he saw his star sophomore receiver streaking wide open down the middle of the field in nearly the same manner he did on the opening drive. But Wilson was almost too open, which no doubt caused Fields to take an extra moment and put too much air under the ball. The deep pass hung in the air to fall into the hands of an Indiana defensive back for Fields’ first interception of the season, and just the fourth of his Ohio State career since joining the program ahead of 2019. “I tried to fit it in the seam, and that’s not the read,” Fields said. “So I just got the read wrong.”

The Hoosiers come up with their first big play of the game!@IndianaFootball picks off Justin Fields for the Buckeye QB's first INT of the season. pic.twitter.com/NcdhNMywq1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020

It was odd to see Fields throw a pick against a Big Ten opponent, something he did only one time prior in Scarlet and Gray, and it might have thrown the Georgia native off as well. Scrambling left and then right out of the pocket on a first quarter first down from mid-field on the very next possession, Fields was tripped up and falling backwards when he flung a pass to Chris Olave with a defender all over him. Olave almost came down with yet another circus catch on the play, but instead, it was tipped up in the air multiple times for an eventual Indiana interception.

BIG MAN PICK 🔥@IndianaFootball intercepts Justin Fields for the second time this game! pic.twitter.com/0eSnWxlQmz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020

The Hoosier pressure began to get to Fields, who took five sacks on the day and might’ve yielded even more if it weren’t for his innate ability to swivel out of surefire sacks like a gridiron Houdini. “They were blitzing every snap. I mean, literally every snap,” Day said. “So there was gonna be negative plays, there was gonna be some big plays. And that’s kind of how it played out.” It looked like Fields might have gotten the yips out of his system when he led the Buckeyes to a scoring drive capped by another Wilson touchdown to start the second half, but then came the worst pick of them all. In Buckeye territory on a third quarter third-and-9, with Fields fully wrapped up and nearly flat on his back near the line of scrimmage on a broken play, he launched a ball into the sky over the middle of the field, with two Indiana DBs closer to the ball than any Buckeye receiver.

What a rollercoaster of a play 🎢😅 pic.twitter.com/G1c5MzNFYB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2020