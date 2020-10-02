BuckeyeGrove - Fields embracing veganism, feels 'stronger and faster'

Justin Fields is a full-time vegan- confirmed by the Ohio State quarterback himself this time.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson originally revealed the news of Fields’ new diet, but many questions remained about the decision.

Those lingering unknowns were addressed directly by the 2019 Heisman finalist on Friday.

Fields said the conversion to veganism originated as a family affair, and he decided to stick with it when he saw the initial results.

“It kind of turned into a family thing. First, it started off as a 28-day challenge, it was really a cleanse,” Fields said. “And I just liked how it felt after that and it just kept going on from there. I’m doing it now and I feel great, my body feels great. I feel faster and stronger.”

As far as how strict the diet itself is, the junior said it’s a “basic” vegan diet with no meat, cheese, or fish.



The switch clearly gained a little more support within the Fields household than with certain members of the Buckeye program. Fields had to convince Ohio State strength coach Mickey Marotti that his new meal plan was plausible for a 6-foot-3 college football player.

“I think coach Mick was skeptical about it at first and so was our nutritionist, but I think I proved to them that I can do that and actually be able to perform better than I was before,” Fields said. “So I think after them seeing that with their own eyes, they started to believe that, ‘maybe this is working for him.’”

Now that he has the full blessings of his team, the quarterback said the idea has caught on with a couple others inside the program- including the man at the very top.

“I think coach Day said he was gonna try it and I think Terajda Mitchell- he just started it this week,” Fields said, giving his best vegan pitch. “You know, just the more people that are trying it are saying that it’s not as bad as they thought it was.”