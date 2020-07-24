BuckeyeGrove - Fields earns spot on Maxwell Award watch list

Justin Fields hasn't been short of national recognition in his brief time at Ohio State, and the junior quarterback received more of it on Friday.

Fields was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, an honor given to college football's player of the year.

With a 51-total touchdown season as a sophomore last year, the Georgia transfer was a Heisman Trophy finalist and Maxwell Award semifinalist.

But with no Maxwell finalists returning this season, and Fields the only Heisman finalist to come back, he stands as one of the favorites to take home both awards in what could be his last year with the Buckeyes before a bright NFL future.

The Maxwell and Heisman winners have matched up in every season since 2014, but it is not always the case. Despite Troy Smith winning the Heisman in 2006, no Buckeye has won the Maxwell since Eddie George in 1995.

Aside from George, three other Buckeyes have won the award, including Archie Griffin, Bob Ferguson and Howard "Hopalong" Cassady.

Fields was named a preseason candidate for the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's most outstanding quarterback, last week.