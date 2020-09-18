It is neither surprising nor uncommon that star players have opted out of this COVID-plagued college football season to declare for the NFL Draft.

Much less common though, is the decision by those same star players to opt back in and rejoin their team.

Ohio State redshirt juniors and preseason All-Americans Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade did exactly that in the past two days, following the announcement that the Big Ten would reinstate its fall season, and junior quarterback Justin Fields thinks it speaks to the culture of the program.

“I just think the brotherhood is real,” Fields said Friday.