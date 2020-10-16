BuckeyeGrove - Fields, Davis, Wade given preseason honors by Big Ten

The wait for Big Ten football is almost over, with the first game set to kick off in just a week's time, but the conference teased some of its top talent on Friday.

The Big Ten named five players from both of its divisions to a preseason honors list, which featured three Buckeyes in junior quarterback Justin Fields, redshirt junior offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade.

Ohio State had the most representatives of any team in the conference, as Minnesota was the only other school that had more than one honoree. Golden Gophers' quarterback Tanner Morgan and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each made the list in the West Divsion.

Joining the trio of Buckeyes in the East, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth both received honors as well, and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore rounded out the honorees in the West.

Several players on the list, including Ohio State's Wade and Davis, initially opted out of the season altogether before ultimately rejoining their teams for the upcoming fall slate.

The Big Ten postponed the season on Aug. 11, less than a week after announcing a revised schedule to be played without nonconference games.

Pressures mounted for reinstatement over the next month, but with no conclusive word, Davis and Wade each announced they would declare for the NFL Draft in mid-September.

However, the Big Ten reinstated the fall season on Sept. 16, and Davis and Wade opted back into another run at a conference and national title with the Buckeyes.

Bateman and Moore were two other high-profile Big Ten players to do the same, although Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons –– who undoubtedly would have made this list otherwise –– remained out for the Nittany Lions.

The Big Ten kicks off Oct. 23 with a game between Wisconsin and Illinois, and the Buckeyes get underway the following day with a noon kickoff against Nebraska.