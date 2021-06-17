Fields, Aquilla named Ohio State Athletes of the Year

Fields, who earns the honor for the first time after former Buckeye teammate Chase Young was given the award last year, led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama during a COVID-shortened season, albeit in a losing effort.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Justin Fields and Big Ten shot put champion Adelaide Aquilla were named Ohio State's Athletes of the Year on Thursday.

Fields threw for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns during a 22-game Ohio State career in which he lost just two contests, and the Georgia native led the Buckeyes to CFP appearances in both years he spent with the program.

With Fields winning the award, three-straight members of the Ohio State football team have now been named the Buckeyes' Male Athlete of the Year, with Young and Dwayne Haskins taking home the honor in the two years prior.

Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Fields was drafted No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aquilla, the seventh track and field athlete to win the Ohio State Female Athlete of the Year award, was previously named the Big Ten's Indoor Field Athlete of the Championships after winning a second consecutive conference title in shot put this past March.

The Rocky River, Ohio, native also won the national championship in that event in the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Both Fields and Aquilla will now have a shot to win Big Ten Athlete of the Year, with both male and female winners to be announced on July 13.