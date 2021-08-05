Father of Rivals100 DE Kenyatta Jackson recaps most recent visit to OSU
With four months left to go until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, the Buckeyes are still in search for their first defensive lineman commitment in the 2022 class.
Even though no players at the position group have committed to Ohio State yet, that does not mean the program isn’t in a great position with, or even trending for, some key targets. One of the players who Larry Johnson and company are feeling good about their chances with is Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr., accompanied by his parents, made his way to Columbus last week for the second time in as many months, the first of which being an official visit. His father, Kenyatta Jackson Sr., spoke with BuckeyeGrove about how this most recent trip to tOSU went.
“On this trip here, it was more of a bonding extravaganza,” Jackson Sr. said. “We spent some major time with Coach Johnson our whole time here, and we enjoyed everything about it. Junior did some things with Coach Johnson, and we had fun. We had major fun, man.”
