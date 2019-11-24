One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2021 class is defensive lineman Jason Onye of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has picked up 12 offers over the last few months, including scholarships from Penn State, Michigan, Boston College, Arizona, Rutgers, Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, UConn, and Rhode Island.

The Buckeyes have been showing increased interest lately, which led to Onye taking his first visit to Columbus over the weekend. It was a trip he said went very well and left a great first impression.