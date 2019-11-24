Fast-rising defensive lineman says Ohio State visit was 'awesome'
Fast-rising 2021 prospect Jason Onye breaks down his first visit to Ohio State with BuckeyeGrove
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2021 class is defensive lineman Jason Onye of Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has picked up 12 offers over the last few months, including scholarships from Penn State, Michigan, Boston College, Arizona, Rutgers, Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, UConn, and Rhode Island.
The Buckeyes have been showing increased interest lately, which led to Onye taking his first visit to Columbus over the weekend. It was a trip he said went very well and left a great first impression.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news