When September 1 rolled around, Ohio State started extending offers to a number of junior prospects across the country. Among those in the group that received a scholarship from the Buckeyes was Lakeland (Fla.) Christian defensive end Cade Denhoff.

The offer was the 24th for the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, who also holds scholarships from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State, among other top programs nationally. That didn't make it any less exciting for the Sunshine State native, though.