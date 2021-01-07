BuckeyeGrove - Farrell, Ruckert present versatile threat to Alabama defense

Combine the duo's proven blocking ability with its newfound, explosive red zone potential and the result is yet another threat for Alabama to deal with.

That performance seemingly appeared out of thin air; a Buckeye tight end had not caught a pass in three consecutive games leading up to the College Football Playoff.

Often lauded for their work as blockers, the pair of Ohio State tight ends provided a jolt of energy through the air against Clemson, combining for five catches and three touchdowns in the biggest game of their collegiate careers.

“You gotta change the picture, you gotta change who you’re doubling, if you’re doubling-- all that. You gotta account for them all,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said on Thursday. “There’s some games where they don't have a reception, and then the next two games, they come and they get in that red area and they target them, and they do a nice job with them.”

As defenses continue to lock in on Ohio State’s all-world wide receiver pairing of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson downfield, things have opened up for Justin Fields across the middle.

Seven different receivers recorded at least two receptions against Clemson, a welcome sight after Olave and Wilson dominated Fields’ targets for the vast majority of the season.



Farrell and Ruckert played a huge part in loosening the Clemson defense up in the red zone, making a number of wide-open catches in the first half when the Tigers were completely focused on the Buckeyes’ more dangerous, outside threats.

“I think they do a nice job based on what you’re in of what they need to attack. They’re gonna try to attack that one-on-one matchup,” Golding said. “So I think, lately, people have been trying to take [Olave] out of the game, take [Wilson] out of the game. Well, then now you’re isolated one-on-one on a bigger body, and a lot of that’s in the red zone.”

While the receiving capability of the Ohio State tight ends hasn’t come as a complete surprise to Golding, Fields’ improved ability to find his targets in the flat certainly added a new level of preparation for an Alabama defense that has struggled against the deep ball at times.

That issue compounds when looking at the role the tight ends have played in Trey Sermon’s breakout on the ground.

Sermon has credited his blockers on more than a few occasions, saying the offensive line and tight ends "make my job easy."



A lot of that run-blocking impact circles back to the all-around improvement of Ruckert, who entered Columbus known solely for his work as a receiver.



Though his talent in the passing game has made itself very clear over the past two seasons, the New York native has added an entirely new focus on physicality to his game that makes him even more dangerous.

“A lot of tight ends may be only physical and not effective in the pass, or only effective in the pass but not that effective in the run, but I think he can do both of those, which makes you have to be really disciplined,” Alabama linebacker Christian Harris said of Ruckert. “He can kill you in any moment of the game, like I said, whether it’s the run play-- he’ll put you on your back-- or a pass, because he’s a great route runner.”