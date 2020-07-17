BuckeyeGrove - Farrell makes Mackey Award watch list

An Ohio State tight end made the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award Friday, but it wasn't the Buckeyes' leading receiver at the position in 2019.

Redshirt senior Luke Farrell got the nod as an early candidate for the honor, which recognizes the most outstanding tight end in college football.

Farrell was second behind Jeremy Ruckert in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns among Buckeye tight ends this past year, but still found the end zone twice on seven receptions, tallying 119 yards in total.

The year prior, Farrell led all Buckeye tight ends with 20 catches and 205 yards.

Ohio State has never had a Mackey Award winner, nor a finalist for the award, which has been around since 2000.

The Buckeyes met last year's winner in their first game of the season, as Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant won the award on the heels of a 1,000-yard campaign. Against the Buckeyes, Bryant caught six passes for 79 yards.

Farrell is the latest in a series of Buckeyes to be named to several preseason watch lists for major college football awards, as Justin Fields popped up in early contention for the Davey O'Brien Award, Shaun Wade recognized for the Bednarik Award, and Chris Olave found a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.