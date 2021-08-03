Fans will soon be able to buy jerseys with name, number of OSU players

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With name, image and likeness rights in effect for college student-athletes, fans will soon be able to purchase jerseys that feature the name and number of their favorite Ohio State players.

Student-athletes from all 36 varsity sports may be able to profit off of their NIL with the sale of their jerseys if they opt into a group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, according to a university release.

“This is a unique opportunity for our student-athletes,” Carey Hoyt, senior Associate athletics director, said in the release. “We are passionate about educating and providing opportunities for student-athletes to take advantage of their Name, Image and Likeness, and co-branding them with Ohio State’s official trademarks and logos is going to be an exciting new way for them to monetize on their NIL.”

Ohio State will not represent student-athletes in this endeavor, but will have the ability to approve or disapprove of the use of its trademarks and logos on certain items.

"(The program) will create opportunities for current Ohio State student-athletes to join a group licensing program of three-or-more individuals from the same team or one with six-or-more student-athletes from any combination of teams," the release states. "While TBG won’t guarantee NIL opportunities – the marketplace will determine the demand, it will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes."

Per the release, TBG has "decades of experience managing similar programs with professional player organizations."

Future group licensing opportunities may also be available for student-athletes outside of TBG, per the release, and players will be able to individually approach Ohio State trademark licensees.