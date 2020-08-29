BuckeyeGrove - Families and fans rally at Ohio Stadium to get some answers

Families and fans rally at Ohio Stadium to get some answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A week after parents went to the offices of the Big Ten in Rosemont (Ill.), several Ohio State parents took campus and held a rally at the north atrium of Ohio Stadium, looking for answers and likely some sanity to return to the conversation about Big Ten football.
The first football game of the season will take place later tonight when Austin Peay and Central Arkansas play tonight with college football really starting to ramp up the next couple of weeks.
Not for the Big Ten and the Pac-12 as each league punted on the season, weeks ago.
What changed along the way? What about November football? Does that make sense? Are the parents hearing anything?
Gee Scott, Sr. made the trip from the Pacific Northwest to support his son, Gee Jr. and talk about time versus money and time being something that not many are blessed with. There is a lot of excitement to see his son in action but Gee Sr. knows that there is time for that, but what about the older players who had a season pulled out from under them?
Amanda Peterson Babb did not know what she was taking on when she became the head of the FPAOS (Football Parents at Ohio State) this year. Keep parents in the loop, host some tailgates, easy... right?
Not this year. She has spent several years in the program as her son Kam has dealt with some bad luck on the injury front and this year appeared to be his year.
Check out all of our videos and our photo essay from the event. Looking to help the cause? Be sure to make your voice heard and message Ohio State and the Big Ten and let them know your thoughts on the situation.
Kevin Warren
c/o Big Ten Conference
5440 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Dr. Kristina Johnson
c/o The Ohio State University
205 Bricker Hall
190 North Oval Mall
Columbus, OH 43210
Email: President@osu.edu