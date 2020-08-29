BuckeyeGrove - Families and fans rally at Ohio Stadium to get some answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A week after parents went to the offices of the Big Ten in Rosemont (Ill.), several Ohio State parents took campus and held a rally at the north atrium of Ohio Stadium, looking for answers and likely some sanity to return to the conversation about Big Ten football.

The first football game of the season will take place later tonight when Austin Peay and Central Arkansas play tonight with college football really starting to ramp up the next couple of weeks.

Not for the Big Ten and the Pac-12 as each league punted on the season, weeks ago.

What changed along the way? What about November football? Does that make sense? Are the parents hearing anything?