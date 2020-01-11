BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Ohio State's January swoon is alive and well as the Buckeyes fell apart in the second half at Indiana on Saturday afternoon and fell 66-54 to see their losing streak rise to four straight games and to fall to just 1-4 in Big Ten play despite being a top-15 team in the rankings. For now. No team came out to a hotter start this season than the Buckeyes did and now it would be easy to make an argument that no team with a winning record is struggling more than the Buckeyes are over the span of their last four games as they have looked like a completely different team. A team that nobody wants to see out there. Andre Wesson led Ohio State's scoring effort with 15 points while only two other Buckeyes players were in double-figures with Kaleb Wesson and DJ Carton each getting to at least 10 points. Indiana was led by 19 points by Devonte Green and 13 points by Rob Phinisee. Ohio State did have e measure of good news going into this game as Kyle Young returned from a two-week absence after having appendicitis. Not only did he return but he started in the game. His stat line was not very impressive in 22 minutes of action with just one point, 0-2 from the floor but he is a key piece for the Buckeyes and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann was happy to have him back, even if there is plenty that he is not happy about in this game. "(Kyle) just looked a little rusty but it was great of him to come back in two weeks, that’s really impressive," Holtmann said after the game. The Buckeyes shot a dismal 21.4-percent in the second half after holding a three-point lead at the half against the Hoosiers after spotting Indiana a lead for much of the first frame. Ohio State would go on to be outscored.

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a few moments where they had Indiana out of sorts, just not often enough (USA Today Sports Images)

While the Buckeyes struggled late, the Hoosiers found a groove and shot 52.4-percent in the second half after shooting just 32.1-percent in the first half. Indiana was just 5-20 from two-point range in the first half but the Buckeyes could not capitalize and run out a bigger lead at the time, not that it really would have mattered in the grand scheme of things with the way that the game ended.

"I think it is a work in progress right now," Holtmann said. "I think we definitely have some offensive issues that we have got to work out." Duane Washington was limited to eight minutes in the game as Holtmann made the decision to pull the sophomore guard from the floor on what was described as a "coach's decision'". Washington struggled on the defensive side of the ball, but Luther Muhammad struggled on the offensive side of the ball. It has been a pick-your-poison scenario as Holtmann has not been able to get five guys on the floor since the losing streak started against West Virginia in Cleveland together that all seem to be on the same page. "Not making wholesale changes at this point of the season but I think there definitely are some changes that need to be made, that is the pressing question for us right now." Holtmann added. The game got off to a quick start as Indiana ran out to an early five-point lead before Andre Wesson started to heat up for the Buckeyes. The elder Wesson would have eight of Ohio State's first 10 points as Ohio State would hang close but just could not get over the hump early. Several of Ohio State's usual problems would arise early in the game as Ohio State fell victim to sloppy passing, poor ball-handling and just a good measure of bad luck. Luther Muhammad would shake out of his slump by hitting a big three-pointer to finally tie the game up at 26-all after Ohio State trailed the whole way leading up to that. A pair of DJ Carton free throws and then a CJ Walker three-pointer would give Ohio State its biggest lead of the half at five points. Indiana would tie it back up at 31-all from the free throw line but Kaleb Wesson's three-pointer with less than a minute left would give Ohio State a 34-31 lead that Ohio State would take to the locker room. The Buckeyes benefitted from a 15-1 run, a rare splash of offense as of late for Holtmann's team.

Indiana made plays at critical moments when the Buckeyes were left in neutral (USA Today Sports Images)

The Buckeyes would start the second half 0-8 from the floor as the Hoosiers would turn a three-point deficit into a five-point lead. The Buckeyes would finally get on the board in the half after another Andre Wesson three-pointer, one of his three on the afternoon as Ohio State would hit nine from distance. That would be one more than two-point makes at just eight. With all of the problems, Ohio State would take a second-half lead after a pair of Kaleb Wesson free throws, at 42-50. Indiana would roar back with a Devonte Green three-pointer that Ohio State would answer with a Carton three-pointer to take a 45-44 lead. Then problems of old would come back as the Buckeyes would watch IU go on a 14-1 run and take an 11-point lead and really take things to the brink of being unwinnable. "You have just got to find ways to win in situations like this. Just have to find ways to pull them out in the end," Kaleb Wesson said. Ohio State still had its chances, the Buckeyes kept it around a three possession game going into the final minutes of the game but even when Ohio State would get a stop with its defense, the offense had no real direction and the Buckeyes were unable to put any points on the board. Turnovers plagued the Buckeyes with 16 in this game, seven by Carton. While a few of them were effort type of turnovers, several others were the inexcusable carelessness with the ball that drives coaches up the wall. He is only a freshman and there is time for him to learn from these mistakes, but it is still difficult to get through at the time that they are going on.