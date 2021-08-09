Fall camp updates: Day talks Banks, Tuimoloau and Chambers

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The first week of fall practices are in the books at Ohio State, and even though head coach Ryan Day isn't quite ready to reveal answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding the program, he did provide some notable defensive updates on Monday. Following the fifth practice of camp, Day said that five-star freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is quickly finding his footing in the program, redshirt sophomore Steele Chambers has committed to linebacker full-time, and senior cornerback Sevyn Banks is dealing with a nagging injury that has caused him to some time. “Sevyn kind of tweaked something, so he’s been out for the past couple practices,” Day said. “Excited to see him get into practice, because he had a really good summer and we’re expecting big things from him this year. But he hasn’t really been out there as much.”

Banks, a first-time starter at outside corner in 2020, missed the spring with an undisclosed injury, and was seen limping after practice on Friday. Although he may not have been referring directly to Banks’ situation, Day said a few Buckeyes have suffered leg contusions in the earlygoing, which he attributed to the team not being allowed to wear lower extremity pads. Day said he strongly disagrees with rules prohibiting lower body protection at this stage, but the Buckeyes will be in full pads for the first time on Tuesday. Up on the defensive line, Day said at Big Ten Media Days last month that Tuimoloau –– the No. 4 recruit in the class of 2021 –– would have a “different lead-up” to the season due to his late commitment to the program. However, Day said Tuimoloau has made some serious strides in his preparation after a week of fall camp.