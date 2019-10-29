Although it was really fun beating the hell out of That Team Up North 62-39, I thought it was amusing the dopey Badgers thought they actually would win. This was a team that was badly exposed the week prior when Illinois saddened them in Champaign and saved Lovie Smith’s job. Again, my prediction was right: Wisconsin is a one-dimensional team. Their quarterback reminds me of a dog that passes gas. They have a decent wide receiver but their game plan was to give Jonathan Taylor the football.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Saturday’s Homecoming win over Wisconsin was a wonderful game, spent with friends and a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while. While you people spent Homecoming a few weeks earlier as we annihilated Michigan State, my return to the Horseshoe was Saturday and it was MY homecoming. Little has changed in the eleven months since I was last in the stadium on a football Saturday.

BREAKING NEWS: Everybody in the stadium knew that was their game plan, including the 115-year-olds who you pass each week walking all the way up to the C-deck seats they’ve had since 1940. When there were obvious pass situations, we blitzed. Apparently Wisconsin genius coach Paul Chryst never heard of Chase Young and Chryst seemed stunned when Young made his way into their backfield nearly every single play.



Offensively, I bothered J.K. Dobbins every day last week, saying the top running back in the Big Ten would be playing on Saturday. J.K. got pissed. And more often than not, pissed off players perform well. J.K. outrushed Taylor. Then, after not even throwing the ball during the first quarter, Ryan Day found the passing plays in the playbook and Justin Fields threw the ball pretty well. Sure it rained and I was under a tent (pregame and halftime) and in a suite (whenever I didn’t have to stand near Brady Quinn) but everybody seemed really happy with the outcome. Even that Chuganov kid played as early as the second quarter. Yeah, yeah Fields was in the medical tent for a bit but he was fine. So here’s what we learned on Saturday:

· Chase Young is the most dominating player in college football.

· J.K. Dobbins is the most dominating running back in college football.

· Liberty really sucks at football after losing to Rutgers.

· Our medical tent can withstand a half-inch of rain.

· Only I can remain dry during a very wet football game.