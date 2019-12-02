Time and change will surely show. My football team has won eight in a row! Against that team up north, of course.

I thought it was adorable the Wolverines practiced so hard during the week to do whatever it took to get a touchdown on their opening drive. They tried with all their might and they did it!

But then we know what happened next. Their kicker who at one point in his life thought it would be cute to invite Jim Harbaugh over at his house for a sleepover missed the extra point. Then when we had the ball, J.K. Dobbins did cool J.K. things and we scored a touchdown, kicked the extra point and never looked back.

Justin Fields was playing great until he hurt himself. I was sworn to secrecy and was told not to tell you people he hurt his knee as we were beating Penn State. He reaggravated the darn knee and went down for a while.

As my employer FOX went to a commercial break, Justin got up and walked off the field but you people fretted longer than you should have during an extremely long period of time when you were subjected to Peyton Manning telling you all about his new university and Aaron Rodgers being so hard up for friends that he’s decided to socialize with weird insurance agents.

I was in a suite and probably should have tweeted that Fields would be okay. Apologies for failing you people. You know the rest of the story. Fields came back and immediately threw a touchdown pass to that freshman Wilson kid.

Give the Wolverines credit for putting two guys that got away with holding Chase Young and allegedly containing him but we pretty much kept their tall prima donna receivers out of the ballgame.

Harbaugh saw what Dwayne Haskins did against his team a year ago and decided to recruit a running back with the same last name. We stopped that guy too.

To recap, we beat them in every phase of the game: offense, defense and special teams. The Wolverines have essentially turned into Stupid Rutgers on the competitive scale so it’s no wonder it’s so easy to beat them annually.

Now it’s on to a few days of practice and a Friday bus ride to Indianapolis where we’ll try to sadden a bunch of Wisconsin guys who finally exposed Minnesota as a fraud, won a large axe for beating their rival and hopefully were detained at the Minneapolis airport for trying to get a large axe through TSA.

We beat the hell out of Wisconsin on a cold, rainy October day. Now let’s enjoy being under a roof, in a climate-controlled stadium and enjoy what it’s like to sadden the Badgers again, this time in Indianapolis.