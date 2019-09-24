As you know, last winter FOX Sports offered to pay me handsomely well and fly me out to Los Angeles every week during the football season just for me to talk about college football. Things were going really well the first three weeks but I’ve got to admit, Week Four was definitely my highlight.

The smart people who make decisions decided to bring on ESPN layoff victim Charles Woodson to the set. They thought we were being a little too Buckeye biased (me), USC biased (Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart) and Notre Dame biased (dreamboat Brady Quinn). “Let’s get a good feel of what it’s like to be a Michigan Man,” the bosses said. Charles and I were forced to hug on-air and pretend we liked each other. Ugh. I went along with it just because FOX Sports pays me handsomely well. Fast-forward to 12:30 Eastern time and Charles was already getting upset about his Wolverines losing another big game. Things didn’t get much better for him. I secretly took pictures of him getting pissed at the TV and shared them with my family and closest friends. It was fun.

Then I had to appear on our postgame show and dissect Wisconsin’s dismantling of That Team Up North. It was fun. Sadly I missed the start of the Ohio State game and when I finally stopped laughing about what happened to Jim Harbaugh and Co., we switched over to the Ohio State-Miami game. But something was happening. We were down 5-0. WTF? Here I was, telling Charles Woodson how sucky his team was and dopey Miami was winning. Fortunately the Miami lead was short-lived and our team awakened. You people saw Miami score five points. I didn’t. I saw Ohio State win 76-0. It wasn’t quite the Bowling Green Massacre but it was still damn good. It was even better seeing Woodson cheer for Miami to score again but it didn’t happen. Eat it, Charles Woodson.

I’m not going to delve into the x’s and o’s from Miami but we did what we needed to do and that was to 1) Dominate an undermanned MAC school; 2) Get playing time for the second and third-stringers and 3) Sadden Charles Woodson. Mission accomplished. Now it’s time for our guys to travel to the land of hostile farmers and beat Nebraska in one of those stupid road games against a Big Ten West opponent. I tried to hug Charles away from the camera as we said goodbye to another college football Saturday but he didn’t want any part of me. Do me a favor. Try to hug anyone from the state up north this week. You’ll see their reactions will be priceless.