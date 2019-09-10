FakeUrban’s Post-Cincinnati Analysis
Once again, I’ve been asked to break down another Ohio State victory. If you recall my prediction, I said the Buckeyes would have no problems with Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati Bearcats. Guess what, people? I was correct once again.
The American Athletic Conference should change its name to McConference because of all the lousy athletic teams out there. Don’t even get me started on UCF. They routinely don’t lose games BECAUSE THEY DON’T PLAY ANYONE. Perhaps UC would give Minnesota or Rutgers a good ballgame. And the UCLA team the Bearcats beat to begin the season was/is trash.
Now for the reason you clicked to read this story. I’m supposed to analyze the Buckeyes. Not Cincinnati. Again, our boys got off to a great start. Great seeing us establishing the run game. J.K. Dobbins ran hard and well, but it was against a McConference team. Hopefully he’ll have that same kind of game against Indiana. Remember he made his college debut in Bloomington two years ago and ran for something like 3,700 yards in that game.
It’s okay, Bearcat fans. There’s always Kentucky basketball.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 7, 2019
Justin Fields is feeling more comfortable and it’s showing. He’ll have another two weeks to really get used to the offense. How about Bin Victor? He’s catching everything too, and that’s a good sign.
Defensively, we shut out a McConference team. Let’s see if we can continue that momentum against the Hoosiers. Our defensive line is looking dominating. Our linebackers are finding the ball. Our corners are locking down on opposing receivers. And how about that field goal block?
For those of you Cincinnati people heading home, Tanger Outlets near Washington Court House is open until 9 p.m. However if you leave the stadium now, you’ll beat the traffic.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 7, 2019
Drue Chrisman is the Big Ten’s special teams player of the week. I don’t see him punting much this upcoming game. All in all, a great game. The best part about 2-0 is the chance to go 3-0.
I must confess... Matt Leinart, who sits ridiculously close to me in our FOX TV studios, kept touching my knee each time Army made a good play against that Team Up North. I found myself watching most of that game for professional reasons.
But Brady Quinn took charge of the remote and kept changing channels looking for the Notre Dame game. Finally I screamed at him and told him his team was off this week. I have three more months of this crap. Anyways, look for the Wolverines to fall, either at Wisconsin next Saturday or when they play Penn State and Brady Quinn’s Irish in back-to-back October weekends.
That’s my analysis.