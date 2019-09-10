Once again, I’ve been asked to break down another Ohio State victory. If you recall my prediction, I said the Buckeyes would have no problems with Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati Bearcats. Guess what, people? I was correct once again.

The American Athletic Conference should change its name to McConference because of all the lousy athletic teams out there. Don’t even get me started on UCF. They routinely don’t lose games BECAUSE THEY DON’T PLAY ANYONE. Perhaps UC would give Minnesota or Rutgers a good ballgame. And the UCLA team the Bearcats beat to begin the season was/is trash.

Now for the reason you clicked to read this story. I’m supposed to analyze the Buckeyes. Not Cincinnati. Again, our boys got off to a great start. Great seeing us establishing the run game. J.K. Dobbins ran hard and well, but it was against a McConference team. Hopefully he’ll have that same kind of game against Indiana. Remember he made his college debut in Bloomington two years ago and ran for something like 3,700 yards in that game.