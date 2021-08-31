FakeUrban's 2021 B1G West Predictions

It’s time for my annual (except for last year) predictions about the Big Ten. From worst to first, here is how the season will shape up in a really, really bad West division.

7. Purdue

Purdue will win at UConn in early September. That’s the most positive thing I can say about Purdue football.

6. Nebraska

Miracle worker Scott Frost is still reliving those glory days when he led Central Florida to the national championship. Oh wait. That didn’t occur. It’s all part of the fantasy Frost and delusional Cornhusker fans have. Nebraska fans are still harkening to the glory days that haven’t happened since before the Bosa brothers were born. The Huskers will promptly lose to Illinois to begin their season and things won’t get any better. Sad corn people.

5. Northwestern

Every other year, Northwestern is good. That was last season. 2021 will be a return to Suckville for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. No matter how you look at it, they lost some key guys. A five-game mid season losing streak will doom this team and Pat Fitzgerald will still likely win Coach of the Year honors again.

4. Illinois

BREAKING NEWS: Bret Bielema (who blocked me on Twitter in 2014) is back in the Big Ten and will be a candidate for coach of the year until early October. The Illinois squad will reel off (are you ready for this?) SIX straight wins to begin the season. You read that right. Then the wheels will fall off the Illini train and they won’t win again until they battle Kent State in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. 6-7 ain’t bad in your first season, Bert.

3. Minnesota

The wacky Gophers will surprise some people. After losing to Ohio State to begin the season, Minnesota might not lose again until November. Games at Iowa and Indiana and their season finale against Wisconsin will make their fan base sad around the Thanksgiving holiday, a time when we should all be happy.

2. Wisconsin

Wisconsin has a crazy weird schedule and we will know exactly what the Badgers are made of even before the calendar turns to October. They open against Penn State at home. Three weeks later they travel to Chicago to play Notre Dame which is odd. A week later they host Harbaugh at home. Sure those are all not Big Ten West foes but it’ll be enough to wear this team out. Mark my words. Wisconsin’s November losses to Stupid Rutgers and Minnesota will send the Badgers to another Outback Bowl.

1. Iowa

Every few years, Iowa football becomes as relevant as Iowa football can be. This is a year Iowa will be relevant enough to win the Big Ten West and lose to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. They play Penn State at home (win) and their toughest stretch will be when they travel to Wisconsin and Northwestern in back-to-back weeks. Iowa will lose one of those games but beat just enough teams to win the division.