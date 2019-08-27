I have a lot more time to write columns like this since I’m no longer coaching. This time I’ve decided to rank Ohio State’s opponents this season, from the easiest to the hardest games in the regular season. Let’s start with the cupcakes first. 12. Miami, Ohio - A MAC school, the week after our Big Ten opener and before our first road game of the year, at Nebraska. This is the perfect letdown game but I’m soooo glad our opponent is Miami. Sorry, Miami. You might be the best college football program in Butler County, but not in the state of Ohio. You stink and we appreciate the easy W. 11. at Stupid Rutgers - Sorry, Chris Ash. You’re a good coach but you’re stuck somewhere in New Jersey, trying to coach a lost cause to respectability. We appreciate the easy November road game. 10. Florida Atlantic - When the most exciting thing about this game is seeing Lane Kiffin show up, that means the quality of the opponent just isn’t there. This will be a good test to see just how the Buckeyes play against someone other themselves.

Maryland played us a lot closer than most people were expecting (USA Today Sports Images)

9. Maryland - Last year we gave up 51 points to Maryland and still won. This year we’ll score considerably more points and surrender considerably less.

8. at Indiana - This team used to give me fits. Ryan Day is a smart man and will find another team from the Big Ten to give him fits. Let’s hope it’s not from that state up north. 7. Wisconsin - The Badgers will be an up and down team. When we play them, Wisconsin fans will harken back to their glory days when Alex Hornibrook was their quarterback. 6. Michigan State - Mark Dantonio will pull out all the stops and try to ruin our homecoming. But Sparty has no offense and as long as their stupid windup kicker toy stays away from Columbus, we should be good. 5. Cincinnati - Yep. This will be our fifth toughest game of the season. Luke Fickell has had this game marked on his calendar since he took the job. He has a bunch of starters returning and his team could very well give us a scare. Sorry, Cincinnati. You might be the best college football program in Hamilton County, but not in the state of Ohio. 4. at Northwestern - A game at a Big Ten West opponent. We’ve been through this before. And dozens of Northwestern fans will be so pumped to see their team play in front of a packed house. Then they’ll realize their stadium is packed with Buckeye fans. Our team will realize they’re more talented than them and pull away.

Penn State comes to Columbus this season (USA Today Sports Images)