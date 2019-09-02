I’m writing this from somewhere high above California or Nevada after spending 12-plus hours sitting in a chair, talking college football while wearing makeup, after somebody combed my hair and picked out a suit and tie for me to wear. Fox Sports hired me to analyze college football games but it was really weird sitting so damn close to Matt Leinart. His left knee kept touching my right knee. Then there was Reggie Bush who seemed to really care about how he looked in his picked out clothes rather than discussing football. Brady Quinn, meanwhile, fell for my old lip balm/lipstick joke and everybody across the country said his lips were red. Sucker.

.@Brady_Quinn please stop winking at me from across the set while I’m talking on live television. — Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) August 31, 2019

That’s not why you clicked on this story. You want to my opinion about how Ohio State looked in their 45-21 dismantling of Florida Atlantic. Let me tell you something. Right after our pregame show, I went to the bathroom. When I returned to the set, we were up 21-0. That displeased me. Neither Bush nor Leinart wanted to tell me who scored, how we scored or anything. Quinn kept checking his phone to see the score for the Notre Dame game. I didn’t have the heart to tell him they were off until Monday night. Our host, Matt Stone... wait, I’m now thinking his name is Rob... kept checking his hair in the mirror.

I finally found some intern and asked him to provide me a stat sheet to see who scored but the intern seemed scared that Urban Meyer was actually acknowledging his presence and was talking to him. Finally around the beginning of the second quarter, the woman who combed and sprayed my hair, printed the stats for me. By then the score was 28-0 in the second quarter. Then Gus Johnson wanted to talk to me during the game about what it’s like not to coach Ohio State and sit with four other guys watching football, wearing makeup and wearing suits and ties.

Just awakened @MikePereira at our Los Angeles studio so he could tell you people that was a fumble. — Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) August 31, 2019