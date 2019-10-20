It’s hard to believe that Northwestern was in the Big Ten Championship game against my team last December. But as we all saw on Friday night, what a difference 10 1/2 months make. Northwestern played like Northwestern in the 1980s... a crappy team with no talent. The only difference was that back then, Northwestern kids were smarter than ours. But now that the incoming Ohio State freshman class had an average ACT score of 29.1 this year, the gap isn’t that wide.

Now that the last two sentences fulfilled one of my obligations as Ohio State’s assistant athletics director (I know you read these columns, Gene Smith), I can now analyze the game. The Wildcats played well in the first quarter. Well, as good as Northwestern can. They forced us to actually have third downs. Once Justin Fields and the rest of our offense routinely converted, their players got frustrated and sad. This sadness resulted in points. A lot of points. You may or may not know that I’m asked to give a score prediction prior to each game. I said the Buckeyes would score 52. Damn, I’m good.