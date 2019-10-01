I warned Ryan Day about how nice Nebraska people are. These corn-loving people tend to lull you into a false sense of security. Our players and fans arrived in Cornville to a hero’s welcome. I told Ryan not to fall for that corny crap. He didn’t. Neither did his team.

We played a near perfect first half against Nebraska. Our defense was incredible, forcing turnovers and chasing that poor Martinez kid around all night. That saddened their balloon-carrying fans. They expected to release the balloons once Nebraska scored but that didn’t happen until the game was out of reach. That pleases me.