Fake Urban's post-Nebraska analysis
I warned Ryan Day about how nice Nebraska people are. These corn-loving people tend to lull you into a false sense of security. Our players and fans arrived in Cornville to a hero’s welcome. I told Ryan not to fall for that corny crap. He didn’t. Neither did his team.
We played a near perfect first half against Nebraska. Our defense was incredible, forcing turnovers and chasing that poor Martinez kid around all night. That saddened their balloon-carrying fans. They expected to release the balloons once Nebraska scored but that didn’t happen until the game was out of reach. That pleases me.
Pretty sure those balloons are on their way to the transfer portal.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 29, 2019
Offensively, we could do anything we wanted to do. I really felt bad for our Cincinnati punter kid. He was on the field more for extra points than he was for punts. Not a bad thing but I awarded him a scholarship so there’s that.
Now comes a battle with That Team Up North State. Mark Dantonio saddened me twice this decade and I don’t want that to happen to Ryan Day. Expect the unexpected from Dantonio. Hopefully we’ll scare them in our black uniforms and black dressed crowd.
.@MiamiOHFootball see, it wasn’t you... it’s us.— Fake Urban Meyer (@FakeUrban) September 29, 2019
Hopefully the Canadian prime minister won’t come to the game or he might get the wrong idea and then he’ll upset many, many people. As long as our defense controls that Lou Werky kid, we should be good.