COLUMBUS, Ohio - Joshua Alabi is a lot of things. He’s a former defensive lineman, playing on defense for his first two seasons at Ohio State. He’s played most of his time on the offensive line at left tackle, but when he suited up Saturday against Nebraska he found himself at right tackle. Above all else, however, he’s thankful.

You might ask, who is it he’s thankful to? Kerry Coombs and Larry Johnson for recruiting him to Ohio State? Certainly. Ryan Day and Greg Studrawa for giving him a chance to start on the road, under the lights against Nebraska? Undoubtedly so. These aren’t any of the people he cited on Tuesday though when he spoke to the media, though.

The one person Alabi had to thank was God.

“I just thank God, give all the glory to him,” Alabi said Tuesday when asked what this recent start meant to him. “I wouldn't be in this position without Him...Just preparation. It feels good to have that opportunity to be out there. I'm thankful.”