BuckeyeGrove - Fact or Fiction: Will Muschamp would fit at Michigan as DC

1. Will Muschamp would be a good fit at Michigan as defensive coordinator.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Muschamp has experience at Texas and head coaching experience at Florida and South Carolina, so all of that will bring a fresh look to the Big Ten. He can also recruit on defense very well as he showed especially at Florida and Auburn (for a brief time) and he and Jim Harbaugh are similar personalities. This would be a nice experienced addition. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Muschamp would be a fine defensive coordinator and that’s probably where he does his best work, but he’s been the head coach at Florida and South Carolina and not being the main guy in the room would be a challenge. Once coaches get the taste of running their own program, they want that opportunity again and so if Harbaugh is looking for someone for the long haul then Muschamp might not be the best fit. He’s a great defensive mind and his personality would fit in well, but if he has any aspirations to be a head coach again then a short stop in Ann Arbor might not be the best for Harbaugh.

2. Urban Meyer will return to coaching in the NFL.

Urban Meyer (Colin Gay)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. There are rumors of the Jacksonville Jaguars and others being interested in Urban Meyer, but I don’t think the NFL is what’s going to draw him out. Texas didn’t do it and it appears to me only Notre Dame would get him back into coaching. The NFL is not a fit at all for Meyer and he already has plenty of money. He will pass. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Part of me really believes Meyer to Jacksonville could actually happen because he’s itching to get back into coaching, he would have Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback and there is young talent there. Plus, he knows that region of the country well from coaching at Florida.

But I just still hesitate about his family and everyone’s concerns about Meyer’s health. At Texas or USC, Meyer could recruit and win and have a shot at the playoff often. The NFL is an absolute daily grind and I’m just not sure Meyer is up for that at this point in his life. I’d love to see it and believe it actually might happen, but until it goes down, I’m skeptical.

3. Jaheim Singletary is leaning toward Ohio State.