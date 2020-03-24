Fact or Fiction: Trey Sermon could be key to national title
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Oklahoma leads for Rivals100 wide receiver Mario Williams.
Farrell’s take: FACT. When Mario Williams came out with his top five and Clemson wasn’t in it, I was puzzled. So then I thought Georgia had to be the team to beat, but it’s really Oklahoma. The only hold-up? He needs to be able to visit Norman to commit. Williams loves the offense and quarterback play at Oklahoma and would be very much like Hollywood Brown in that system. Time will tell how this shakes out, but the Sooners are the team to beat for the Rivals100 standout.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida has the best shot of the in-state programs if coach Dan Mullen can convince Williams he can get him the ball in a variety of ways. Alabama has unreal receiver history, so the Crimson Tide cannot be counted out, especially if Nick Saban can convince Williams he’s the next Jaylen Waddle or even better. But Williams seems to love the Oklahoma offense - who wouldn’t? - and he’d be a perfect fit for the Sooners. If he visits this fall, then I’d say Oklahoma is the team to beat.
2. Trey Sermon could be the key to the national title.
.@rivalswoody checks in with @rivalsmike to break down Trey Sermon's decision to transfer to #OhioState 🎥👇 Full story here -> https://t.co/8su68v8rtj pic.twitter.com/PixwLnf3VI— Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2020
Farrell’s take: FACT. A backup running back coming off injury? Really? Yes. Ohio State is loaded, and I mean loaded, at almost every position except running back, where J.K. Dobbins leaves a huge hole to fill. Enter Trey Sermon, who is a great fit in the offense, and just look at how his play will impact the team. Ohio State is one of a few teams that can win the national title next season and Sermon could be the difference.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State definitely has the players to win a national championship, but it’s going to be tougher than this past season and here’s why: Clemson is mad as hell after getting obliterated by LSU and Alabama is hungrier than ever - just so Saban doesn’t need to sit on a media panel before the College Football Playoff again. Plus, the Buckeyes lose Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Dobbins, K.J. Hill and many other key players. Sermon is a nice addition to replace Dobbins, but he’s not the key for Ohio State to win it all.
3. Bryce Langston is a Florida lean.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Many feel that Bryce Langston is a lock for Florida despite his previous decommitment, but now that he’s down to two, watch out for LSU. The Tigers are on his mind and might even be his favorite. The good news for Gators fans? It’s unlikely he’ll leave home because he’s tight with his family. But make no mistake about it — this is 50-50 right now.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I’m not buying the LSU rumors. Langston was committed to Florida once before and he’ll be back in the Gators’ class soon, especially since he probably won’t get to visit LSU in April because of the NCAA's new dead period. One source told me they’re surprised Langston isn’t already back in the fold for Florida. He probably just wants some drama before announcing his decision, but I fully expect him to be in this Gators’ class.