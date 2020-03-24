National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Oklahoma leads for Rivals100 wide receiver Mario Williams.

Mario Williams (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. When Mario Williams came out with his top five and Clemson wasn’t in it, I was puzzled. So then I thought Georgia had to be the team to beat, but it’s really Oklahoma. The only hold-up? He needs to be able to visit Norman to commit. Williams loves the offense and quarterback play at Oklahoma and would be very much like Hollywood Brown in that system. Time will tell how this shakes out, but the Sooners are the team to beat for the Rivals100 standout. Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida has the best shot of the in-state programs if coach Dan Mullen can convince Williams he can get him the ball in a variety of ways. Alabama has unreal receiver history, so the Crimson Tide cannot be counted out, especially if Nick Saban can convince Williams he’s the next Jaylen Waddle or even better. But Williams seems to love the Oklahoma offense - who wouldn’t? - and he’d be a perfect fit for the Sooners. If he visits this fall, then I’d say Oklahoma is the team to beat.

2. Trey Sermon could be the key to the national title.

Farrell’s take: FACT. A backup running back coming off injury? Really? Yes. Ohio State is loaded, and I mean loaded, at almost every position except running back, where J.K. Dobbins leaves a huge hole to fill. Enter Trey Sermon, who is a great fit in the offense, and just look at how his play will impact the team. Ohio State is one of a few teams that can win the national title next season and Sermon could be the difference. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State definitely has the players to win a national championship, but it’s going to be tougher than this past season and here’s why: Clemson is mad as hell after getting obliterated by LSU and Alabama is hungrier than ever - just so Saban doesn’t need to sit on a media panel before the College Football Playoff again. Plus, the Buckeyes lose Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Dobbins, K.J. Hill and many other key players. Sermon is a nice addition to replace Dobbins, but he’s not the key for Ohio State to win it all.

3. Bryce Langston is a Florida lean.

Bryce Langston (Rivals.com)